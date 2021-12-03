LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veteran Tom Fisher lost his restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic and went into debt.
On top of that, he couldn't search for jobs beyond a short distance because his old car couldn't be trusted. That's when the Veteran's Club in Shelbyville stepped in to give him a reliable ride.
"It's overwhelming, you know as veterans we're taught not to show our emotions because that's a sign of weakness," Fisher said. "But I showed my emotions the other day when they gifted it to me."
Fisher went from his 300,000-mile Saturn leaking radiator fluid into the cabin, to a Kia Soul with 22,000 miles on it. The vehicle was donated by a woman in Shelbyville who volunteers at the Veteran's Club.
"We just want to keep pushing forward and helping folks who need help," Veteran's Club CEO Jeremy Harrell said. "That's anything from housing, to mental health, to vehicles, any of those things. We'll do whatever it takes so we take care of veterans and their families."
It's the second vehicle donated to the Veteran's Club. Harrell said they will always find a veteran in need if other people would like to donate a car.
