LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An executive order made by President Joe Biden has veterans talking about America's future in Europe.
The move could allow thousands of military reservists to be deployed to Europe. It's not clear whether troops will actually be deployed, but it has veterans questioning what this means.
"It's quite alarming," Jeremy Harrell, Founder of Veteran's Club, said.
When Harrell heard the news of Biden's executive order, he raised an eyebrow.
"It makes you wonder," Harrell said. "Are we stretched too thin on the active duty component side in Europe?"
The order authorizes the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security to send additional troops to Europe. The Pentagon can tap up to 3,000 reservists for deployment to Europe to augment U.S troops. Four-hundred-and-fifty could be members of Individual Ready Reserve, which are former active-duty members who have time left on their military contract.
"It's kind of like the last straw to be called up because essentially what happens is you become a civilian," Harrell said. "You're not attached to a unit."
American troops are already in Europe and more have been deployed since the war began in Ukraine against Russia.
Harrell describes the move as walking a tight rope given the conflict.
"It is alarming because, essentially, you're talking about calling up people who may not have worn a uniform for five, six years, and expecting them to report to a military installation," he said.
Harrell said last time a president used this power was in 2003 which led into the war in Iraq.
"My hope is that nothing will come of this, but I think it's worth talking about when you factor in the nature of what they're doing and what this usually means," Harrell said. "It's usually a precursor for war."
Harrell said one of his biggest concerns is how the move could effect the mental health of veterans already dealing with past trauma.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.