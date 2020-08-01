RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of veterans united in their survival of sexual assault during their service rallied Saturday in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Standing in the pouring rain at Radcliff City Park, survivors shared the traumatic stories that changed them forever, breaking the silence on Military Sexual Trauma (MST).
"Twelve years later, I'm still destroyed," one woman shouted through tears. "This is no longer an invisible war. Our voices will be heard!"
The demonstration was part of a national movement, called Our Sister's Keeper, that is pushing to change laws to help protect more survivors.
Some veterans at the rally spoke out for the very first time, decades after their abuse.
"We did not sign up to be raped," said Army veteran Heather DeBice, who organized the event.
Led by female veterans, Our Sister's Keeper organized rallies near military installations nationwide Saturday in response to the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who investigators say was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier. Guillen's death prompted U.S. Army officials to launch an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood that will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault.
"Most civilians don't realize how much of an epidemic military sexual trauma is," DeBice said.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one in four women in VA care report being victims of Military Sexual Trauma, which includes sexual assault or repeated sexual harassment during military service. Almost half of all veterans who tell a VA provider they experienced MST are men, data show.
"We're standing up because we are those victims. We've been victimized ourselves," said DeBice, who said she was raped while stationed in Texas and that the mental side effects eventually led to her discharge.
"I did not get justice," she said. "My rapist was transitioned out of the military and went on to offend again."
The Our Sister's Keeper movement is calling for federal laws that allow civilian police to assist in sexual assault investigations and grant victims the right to anonymously report to sexual assault.
"We just have to stand up and say, 'I believe you. I believe him. I believe her,'" DeBice said.
President Donald Trump threw his support behind a federal bill that would give service members more protections, allowing them to report sexual abuse to a third party to avoid retaliation.
Related Stories:
- Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified
- Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.