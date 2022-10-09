LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program revved up again on Sunday for veterans in Jeffersonville.
The Veteran's Club "Jeep Build," is a vocational training program offered to veterans that teach them how to build a jeep from the ground up. Those jeeps will then be used for outings and Veteran's Club events.
Through the program, veterans learn how to use power tools, perform small engine repair and even potentially start careers in automotive repair.
For some, it can be life saving.
"We have to do things necessary to not only teach them necessary skills but also to help them mitigate the veteran suicide rate and so we do that with this program," President and Founder of the Veteran's Club, Jeremy Harrell said.
The program can help save veterans thousands over time, Harrell said. The Jeep Build started in Jeffersonville in 2020.
