LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a mission afoot. A mission of thanks to those who selflessly served.
A group of local veterans in the twilight of their lives will take a journey on Wednesday to remember their sacrifice and honor their fallen comrades.
On the eve of the latest Honor Flight Bluegrass mission, a band of brothers reunited. Every face, every hat, every medal holds a story. And for Perry Brantley — some are hard to share.
"Oh my God ... He started stripping the burnt flesh into my pan and he was crying for his mother and I couldn't do anything. I just reached out and grabbed his hand," Brantley recalled.
He was assigned to the third field hospital in Vietnam. A sergeant in the Army from 1970-72, Brantley was drafted out of college at Western Kentucky University.
"I was 21," he said. "I wasn't prepared for what I saw."
Honor Flight Bluegrass flies three missions each year, taking World War II, Korean and Vietnam era veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. The mission started in 2008. Since then, the organization has taken more than 2,000 veterans on the journey.
"It's very hard to put into words," Mission Director Angela LaPierre said. "You can see in their faces the emotion and the memory it brings back when you are there."
Brantley said he is taking the journey for peace of mind — something he has wanted for 50 years.
"During that time, they had protests in Washington, D.C.," he said. "People throwing away their medals and burning draft cards and all that stuff and this flight, I think will, will give me closure."
At least 70 of the 78 veterans on the flight leaving Wednesday served during Vietnam.
"We really want to honor them because they were not treated very well when they came back," LaPierre said. "We want to show them that we really do appreciate what they did, and the sacrifice they made for us."
For them, there's a mission afoot. A mission of thanks — better late than never.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is a completely donor- and volunteer-run organization. Each trip costs about $100,000. To sign up, sign someone else up or donate to the organization, click here.
The group is also asking people to gather at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport with flags and signs to welcome the veterans home Wednesday night. Organizers said people should plan on meeting around 9:15 p.m. on the upper level of the airport at the top of the escalators. The flight is anticipated to return by 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
