LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local volunteer drove 165 miles to deliver baskets with art supplies to 46 local foster kids.
Jane Kennedy, a volunteer for Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, a local nonprofit foster care agency, delivered the baskets to enable the kids to have fun and use their creativity to express how they’re dealing with being out of school.
The baskets included paint, markers, canvases, chalk and stickers.
“There’s some activities here for the kids, give them something to do, keep them active and keep them engaged, so the parents can also have a spring break for themselves,” Kennedy said in a video attached to a news release.
Kennedy has volunteered for the local agency for two years and said she enjoys helping the SAFY staff because the workers don’t always have time to deliver the baskets, especially with current restrictions in place.
Kennedy said she continues to practice social distancing and just drops the baskets at the foster families’ front doors.
