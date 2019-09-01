LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers from different organizations in Kentuckiana are gathering supplies and gear in an effort to prepare for relief needs as Hurricane Dorian approaches the United States.
Around 100 volunteers for the Southern Baptist Convention Kentucky Disaster Relief team are set to leave the Commonwealth midweek and provide relief to those in the southeast that are impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
"Last Tuesday began talking with national partners and what we thought might be the affected states, by Wednesday our teams were put on alert," said director Coy Webb. "By Friday we were told to put teams on stand by and (Saturday) we were told to prepare teams to deploy them early."
The team is no stranger to hurricanes having provided relief in the wakes of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael last year.
"I have learned that every storm is different, every disaster is different," Webb said. "Our ultimate goal is we want to bring help, healing and hope and that's what we seek to do."
The Kentucky branch of the American Red Cross has volunteers at the ready as well. More than 20 disaster relief workers are already staging in the southeast with more on standby if they are needed.
Hurricane Dorian's path has shifted in recent days making it unclear if it will actually make landfall in the U.S. but volunteers are ready nonetheless.
"We continue to hope that we won't be needed that this storm might continue to veer, doesn't look that way, but it would be great if we weren't needed," Webb said.
