LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 volunteers helped build a brand new playground at the Southeast Family YMCA on Six Mile Lane on Saturday.
Over the summer, children from the surrounding area joined forces to draw their dream playground, and a real playground was built based on those renderings.
The organizations said in a news release, "Play is essential to physical, creative, cognitive social and emotional development, and playgrounds plan an important role in kids' cognitive, social and physical development."
Volunteers from the Humana Foundation, the YMCA of Greater Louisville and more worked with non-profit organization KaBoom! to build the playground in just six hours.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.