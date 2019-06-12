Local Walmarts raising money for Norton's Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart is raising money to help some of Louisville's sickest kids.
The next $3 million raised in local stores will help with renovations to the Just for Kids Critical Care Center at Norton Children's Hospital, the only pediatric intensive care unit in the western half of Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Every year, around 2,200 kids ages 18 and under go to Norton Children's Hospital for specialized care, including Nick Oller's 16-year-old son, Grant Oller, who was battling a severe case of pneumonia.
"It's a time that you never think that you could go through, but at the same time, it was a blessing that we were here as well," Nick Oller said. "The physicians, the nurses, the medical staff and everyone involved was just phenomenal."
You can donate at the register at local Walmart stores until July 7.
