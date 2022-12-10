LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former National Football League player and Purple Heart recipient raised a toast to the U.S Army on Saturday.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier hosted a watch party at Bearno's on Taylorsville Road for the 123rd Army and Navy football game.
The event was also a tribute to the U.S Army Forces veterans, current service members and military families. This also served as a time for them to share their stories.
"I think its very important that those stories be told and it happens in gatherings like this to be able to share with one another and to argue about a football game that in my estimation is one of the best examples of pure collegiate football and what its about," Bleier said.
A special salute was given to Medal of Honor winner and World War II veteran Hersel "Woody" Williams who passed away in June.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.