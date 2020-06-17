LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When 61-year-old Marilyn Newton was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, her loved ones were told to prepare for the worst.
Newton was in a medically induced coma and fighting for her life.
"They didn't sugar coat it, because of the situation and the severity," said Amber Newton, Newton's daughter. "... We were told she wasn't going to make it.
"They told us that patients as sick as my mother don't survive."
Family members were not allowed to visit Newton in person from April to June.
"We had 58 days of Zoom calls," Amber Newton said, "and we did it once or twice a day."
For Newton's daughter, the Zoom calls were better than no contact. The family also had a personal medical expert, Carolyn Baisas, on its side.
Baisas is not just another nurse, however; she's Newton's identical twin.
"We just have a special closeness and a special bond," said Baisas, who helped keep family members updated and informed. "If it's twin telepathy ... then, that's what it is.
"As a nurse for over 30 years, you go into that nurse mode," she added. "And you always want to give the facts."
Newton was on a ventilator for a number of days. So, while some of the facts were revealing, so was the family's faith.
"We, as a family, never gave up on our faith," Baisas said.
"God is so good!" Amber Newton added. "It is a glorious day. ... We know miracles happen everyday; we call her, 'Miracle Marilyn.'"
After nearly two months, the family celebrated a breakthrough. On Wednesday morning, family members saw Newton in person for the first time since April.
"I got my sister back," Baisas said.
The 61-year old waived to family members as she was rolled out of Baptist Hospital, headed to Kindred Hospital to begin rehab.
"Seeing our mom come out of those doors with a smile and waving at everybody, it was the best gift we could have ever received — that our mom is alive and she beat COVID-19," Amber Newton said. "The best gift ever. There's no feeling to describe how happy our entire family is."
