LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon landing.
Long before history was made, workers in Louisville played a key role in getting the astronauts to the moon and back.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy challenged the U.S. to land on the moon before the end of the decade.
"The short time that Kennedy gave us to get to the moon was packed with innovation," says Annabelle Johnson, a local cartographer.
Hundreds of thousands of people got to work.
Johnson worked for the Army Mapping Service at its field office in Louisville. She was 25 at the time. "If you've got an accurate map, maybe somebody's life will be saved because of that," Johnson said.
Johnson worked 12 to 16 hour days from 1966 on, without GPS. "It's called a multiplex, and this is what it looks like when we're collecting data," she said.
They used the data to make maps of the moon. The goal was to find a smooth and safe landing site, avoiding craters and hills.
"I love science. I love math, I love technology, and being able to accomplish what we did back in the late 60s was amazing to me," Johnson said.
July 20, 1969, millions around the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon. Michael Collins flew the command module and waited for their return from the lunar surface.
"They brought televisions in so that we could see the landings," Johnson said. "They don't tell about one of the little sentences that Armstrong said, and he said, 'That looks just like this map.' Of course, our buttons burst off our shirts. Hey, we got it right."
Johnson put a book together of her findings, complete with signatures of the astronauts turned heroes. "No, I didn't get to meet them. Darn," she said.
Johnson can only imagine what the next 50 years hold. "I think it's very probable that there is more intelligent beings some place that have already exceeded what we've done," Johnson said.
No matter what, the world came together on that day and launched space exploration forward. "It wasn't just NASA and Cape Canaveral at the time and Washington and St. Louis and many other places that Louisville had a place in this also," Johnson said.
Johnson hopes NASA will one day send rockets from the moon to further explore space. That's because the gravity of the moon is one sixth the gravity of earth.
