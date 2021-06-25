LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One woman decided to buy a lottery ticket while shopping at the Walmart in Crestwood.
Another woman decided to buy a ticket while at the Speedway Mart on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington. Both of them won big.
Tammy Griffith bought a $30 Million Payout Spectacular ticket. While scratching off the $10 ticket, she realized she had matched all 15 spots on the ticket — the game's top prize.
“I’m thinking I probably won $5 for each spot, when instead I scratched off $15,000,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I just won $225,000! I started freaking out."
She received a check for $159,750 after taxes, according to lottery officials. Speedy Mart got a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Griffith, who said winning "was a little overwhelming," is planning on buying a new car and placing some of her winnings in savings.
Jeannette Corcum bought a $30 Fastest Road to $3 Million ticket out of the vending machine at the Crestwood Walmart.
“I didn’t even bother scratching it off. I scanned the barcode when I got the message, ‘See KY Corp.’ I went up to a worker and told them I thought their machine was broken,” Corum said.
She then scratched off the ticket and realized she had won $100,000.
“I’m so happy. Nothing bothers me right now,” she told lottery officials. “It’s a lie money doesn’t make you happy."
After taxes, she received a $71,000 check. She plans to give each of her children some of the money and is considering buying a piece of land.
Walmart will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
