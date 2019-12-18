LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locally owned Southern-inspired restaurant Biscuit Belly will hold a grand opening celebration Friday for its second location in St. Matthews.
The first 20 customers through the door at 7:30 a.m. at the 3723 Lexington Road location will receive a $150 gift card for future visits. All customers will receive a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a food item. Staff also will distribute Biscuit Belly swag “while supplies last.”
“This is our way of spreading some seasonal cheer and thanking our loyal Biscuit Belly fans,” co-founder Chad Coulter said in a news release.
The new location covers 2,800 square feet and seats 70. A 30-person outdoor patio is scheduled to open in spring. The first location, at 900 E. Main St., opened in June. Owners are planning a third, at 5207 New Cut Road, for March.
The menu features scratch-made biscuit sandwiches and other Southern breakfast fare, though with twists that include coffee-braised brisket, smoked gouda mornay sauce and chocolate gravy.
The St. Matthews location initially will open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at at 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The location is scheduled to be open seven days per week starting in late January.
