LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lelands 2021 Fall Classic Auction is currently taking place and a unique Kentucky item is up for grabs.
A lock of hair from Triple Crown winner Secretariat is one of thousands of memorabilia items that are up for auction.
The woman who owns the lock of hair was "very good friends" with longtime Lexington resident Virgil Christian, who arranged to have her meet Secretariat in the late 1980s, according to the description of the item.
During the meeting, the woman watched horse races at Churchill Downs and went to Secretariat's stall to meet him, which is where his groomer gifted her the 12-inch lock of his mane.
The bidding for the lock of hair starts at $2,500. As of Tuesday night, no one had bid on it yet.
Kentucky Derby programs that are signed by each of winning jockeys from nearly every year from 1941-2021 are also part of the auction, which runs through Dec. 11.
