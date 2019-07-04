Locust Grove takes people back in time for the Fourth of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People got to celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday like it was 1816.
Locust Grove took guests all the way back to 200 years ago when the nation gained its independence. There were demonstrations and educational sessions throughout the farm and historic home.
The festival also included appearances by George Rogers Clark and William Croghan, who lived at Locust Grove, who were both Revolutionary war veterans.
"Because William Cron and George Rogers Clark were both vets of the American Revolution, this holiday is an excellent way to celebrate their perseverance and their contributions to American history and our nation's independence," said Hannah Zimmerman, marketing and communications director of Locust Grove. "And also to see this holiday through their eyes as veterans and as early Americans here in Kentucky in 1816."
Independence Bank sponsored the event, making it free for everyone who came out.
