LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new neighborhood event kicked off this weekend.
Logan Under Lights is a collaboration of businesses around the Logan Street Market, featuring art and music in the area with the intention of bringing more people to the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Aside from the market, nearby galleries, breweries, bars, and shops joined in on the event.
Logan Under Lights is also meant to raise money for the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association, which will use those funds to make improvements on the park and other neighborhood projects.
"We're surrounded by art here. We have amazing murals in Logan Street but also just around the corner we have Tim Faulkner and the Kore Gallery," Sylvia Holden, Marketing Coordinator for Logan Street Market, said. "So, we thought it would be a way to help them and, in return, build a stronger community and get more people out to Shelby Park."
Logan Under Lights will take place the second Saturday of every month.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.