LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lollapalooza is heading back to Chicago with a star-studded lineup.
Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat and more will headline the music festival.
Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022
There will be nine stages and more than 170 artists and bands. The festival is held at Grant Park from July 28-31.
Four-day passes went on sale on Tuesday. Tickets range from $350 to $4,200. To purchase passes, click here. The festival offers layaway plans for tickets starting at $19.99.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.