CONCERT AT CHICAGO'S GRANT PARK - AP FILE 2019.jpeg
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2019 file photo, David Shaw of The Revivalists performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park. The hordes of people expected to descend on Chicago's Grant Park for the Lollapalooza music festival starting Thursday, July 29, 2021, will be required to show proof that they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease within the last three days. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lollapalooza is heading back to Chicago with a star-studded lineup.

Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat and more will headline the music festival.

There will be nine stages and more than 170 artists and bands. The festival is held at Grant Park from July 28-31.

Four-day passes went on sale on Tuesday. Tickets range from $350 to $4,200. To purchase passes, click here. The festival offers layaway plans for tickets starting at $19.99.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.