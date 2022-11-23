LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers were met with long security checkpoint lines in the early morning hours at Louisville International Airport Wednesday, on what airport leaders anticipated would be one of the busiest travel days this Thanksgiving holiday.
With more than 100 people waiting in a long line that wrapped around a side hallway, airport leaders estimate it only took passengers about 20 minutes to get to the TSA checkpoint.
Get to the airport early this morning! Busy travel days— This is the line for TSA at @FlyLouisville and I didn’t even reach the end! pic.twitter.com/sx8vCBKu04— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) November 23, 2022
Many travelers were taken aback at how long the lines were but said they were happy with how quickly the line moved considering how many people were flying out the same time as they were.
TSA workers also walked through the crowds announcing flights that were about to leave in an effort to get those still in the line through security and to their gate on time.
Airport leaders say they were expecting the morning hours to be busier because a lot of the airlines upgraded to bigger airplanes to accommodate the volume.
Given the crowds and few delays they say it was a successful morning while ensuring travelers got to their flight on time.
"There’s definitely people who want to get out," said Director of Public Relations Natalie Chaudoin. "Business travel hasn’t totally rebounded to pre-pandemic, but the leisure travel has picked up to make up for that difference.
"I haven’t been to Texas in a hot minute," said Cat Pierce who was traveling with family. "I’ll be seeing some cousins and some aunts and uncles grandparents."
If you are going to pack a holiday gift this season, make sure it’s unwrapped so you don't create further delays as TSA will have to unwrap it.
AAA is also anticipating a record number of folks will drive to their Thanksgiving destination. As such, many law enforcement agencies plan to increase patrols across Kentuckiana.
The airport also anticipates Sunday, Nov. 27, to be another hugely busy day for travelers, as many return home full from their Thanksgiving meal.
