LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky lawmaker is hoping to update and unify state laws regarding evictions and tenant and landlord protections.
Attorney Ben Carter, with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, agrees. He said Kentucky laws around evictions desperately need to be updated.
"Renters were in crisis in Kentucky before the pandemic ever came to America," Carter said.
One of the current protections in place is called the Uniform Residential Landlord Tenant Act, also known as URLTA. It sets expectations for both tenants and landlords.
But only a handful of counties in Kentucky use it, including Jefferson County. Carter said it was created in the 1970s and was enacted in parts of Kentucky in the 1980s.
"It's about 20 years past time (to update URLTA)," he said.
Democratic State Rep. Nima Kulkarni hopes to update and apply URLTA statewide.
"(URLTA) also helps landlords in terms of protections, in terms of liability protections, because everything is very clear. Everybody's rights and obligations are laid out. There is no surprise," Kulkarni said.
She has pre-filed three bills regarding evictions in total. The second would create protections around set-outs, to protect a tenant's property.
The third would change laws regarding how evictions show up on a person's record, so if eviction paperwork is filed but the eviction doesn't go through, a renter doesn't have to carry that on their record.
"We saw this narrative kind of brought up during the pandemic of you know, landlords versus tenants. And that's not really how this works. Landlords need tenants, tenants need landlords, everybody has a duty of care to each other," Kulkarni said.
Carter said the pandemic only exacerbated evictions and the problems associated with them.
"We've learned a lot during the pandemic about what was already broken," he said.
The bills will receive official house numbers next week when the session begins.
Kulkarni and Carter said if you want to see these kinds of protections enacted, you need to contact your local lawmakers to let them know you support it.
In the meantime, if you need rental help, the Kentucky Equal Justice center has a free website to help determine what laws apply in your county.
"Anything we can do to update and update, modernize and make uniform the set of rules that Kentuckians have, whether you're a landlord or renter, is going to be progress," Carter said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.