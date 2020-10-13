LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana long-term care facilities are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Roughly 55% of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana are attributed to residents of long-term care facilities.
According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, positive cases inside these centers began trending down in May and into the summer. But now, health officials say the trend is going in the wrong direction.
Some centers are reporting more than 70% of their residents are positive for the virus.
The state will be visiting every facility they have not been to in the last two weeks to conduct infection control surveys by the end of October.
