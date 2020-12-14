LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As nurses, doctors and those on the frontline start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the attention turns to the next group: long-term care facilities.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that more vaccines are on the way to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19.
"We believe next week, maybe just seven days from now, that the first vaccinations will start occurring in long-term care, and our hope is that within a couple of months that we can vaccinate all of long-term care," Beshear said.
He said it is a step to help eliminate 66% of all of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.
"I think it feels like there's light at the end of a very, very dark and long tunnel," said Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities.
Johnson said the vaccinations will likely go to skilled nursing homes first.
"Unfortunately, most of the people who have died from COVID-19 have been in skilled nursing facilities," Johnson said.
Johnson said CVS and Walgreens will be setting up clinics at the facilities to administer the vaccinations.
"We know that in the meantime, unfortunately ... we're still going to have to probably limit visitation," Johnson said.
Across the Ohio River in Indiana, long-term care facilities are also in the first phase of the vaccine distribution plan.
"Once the Moderna vaccine is approved, that's going to be the vaccine that Indiana uses for the pharmacy partnership," said Zach Cattell with the Indiana Health Care Association. Because it's a lot easier to handle."
Cattell said staff can already sign up to get the Pfizer vaccine at local hospitals, but residents will have to wait a little longer.
"We expect that long-term care residents should be able to get the vaccine hopefully by Dec. 28," Cattell said. "It's possible earlier."
It remains unclear exactly which long-term care facilities will get the vaccine first.
