LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —A long-term traffic split will impact drivers on the Gene Snyder Freeway beginning Thursday.
The northbound driving lanes of Interstate 265 between the Interstate 64 interchange and Shelbyville Road interchange will be split starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.
During the project, all traffic that needs to exit onto I-64 or Shelbyville Road will be required to use the right lane, while traffic in the left lane will be moved "across the median to utilize current southbound lanes."
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said barrier walls will be in place to separate the traffic.
KYTC said the "long-term split" will replace asphalt with concrete in the high-traffic area.
Officials, who did not give an end date for the project, said it will not reduce capacity for traffic in the area.
