LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Longtime Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Scotty McGaha has died, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
McGaha died early Saturday morning. Officials told WDRB News that they believe he died of a heart attack but are waiting for results of an autopsy. He did not die in the line of duty.
"Scotty was a wonderful friend for over 38 years and a dedicated public servant for much longer than that," the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.
"Scotty McGaha truly embodied the Skills of a Warrior with the heart of a servant," the office wrote. "He lived his Marine Corps motto 'Semper Fidelis' every day and gave selflessly to our county and our commonwealth over and over again!"
