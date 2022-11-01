LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Representative Romano (Ron) Mazzoli died Tuesday.
Mazzoli’s death was confirmed by the office of Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3). Mazzoli would have turned 90 on Wednesday, November 2.
Mazzoli, a Democrat, served Kentucky’s 3rd District for 12 terms in the U.S. House, from 1971 to 1995.
Rep. Yarmuth released a statement about the passing of his friend and predecessor.
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky, Ron Mazzoli. As kind as he was caring, Ron’s love for others showed in all that he did—throughout his early life, during his time in elected office, and beyond. For twelve terms he provided the people of our city constituent service with a smile, always going out of his way to do all that he could for those he was so proud to represent.
“I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career. But since I took office in 2007—oftentimes working from a federal office building that now bears his name—whenever I was unsure of a course of action, I asked, ‘What would Mazzoli do?’ His legacy will be one of compassion and kindness, and it was an absolute honor to call him my friend.”
Mazzoli authored a landmark immigration reform bill signed into law in 1986.
Mazzoli left office in January 1995. He did not run for re-election in 1994.
The federal government renamed its downtown Louisville office building for Mazzoli in 1996.
Mazzoli was born November 2, 1932, in Louisville. He was a U.S. Army veteran and graduated St. Xavier High School, University of Notre Dame and the University of Louisville School of Law. He also served two years in the Kentucky state senate from 1968-1970 and ran for Louisville mayor unsuccessfully in 1969.
He practiced law in Louisville and taught at Bellarmine University, the University of Louisville law school and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Plans for a funeral and memorial have not yet been made public.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.