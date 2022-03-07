NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – New Albany is looking for feedback on a city-wide problem. Some residents feel a solution has been long overdue.
“Stormwater is a major — it’s a big deal because it damages our property," said Pam Downs.
“I don’t know a single neighbor that has not spent thousands of dollars on their basements.," said Missy Zack.
The Zack family and Downs both live off Silver Creek Drive in New Albany. Many neighbors there have documented the flooding they face whenever it rains.
The Zacks installed not one, but two sump pumps to try to tackle the issue.
“The water can enter into the house, the water can be as deep as over your shin, it’s pretty bad," said David.
But this neighborhood isn’t the only area of New Albany with this stormwater struggle.
“Silver Creek Drive neighborhood is one of the worst in the city, but it’s not exclusive. There is issues all over the city," said Josh Turner, councilman for district 5.
Silver Creek falls in Turner’s district, and he says this is a problem he’s been pushing to find a solution for.
“I’ve been working on this problem for two years with little movement, actually no movement," Turner said.
Recently the city has announced it is making a move, seeking public input to update its Stormwater Master Plan through surveys and an upcoming public meeting.
Director of City Operations Michael Hall sent the following statement to WDRB:
"New Albany has spent millions in stormwater infrastructure improvements in recent years, and with the American Rescue Plan, more opportunities have opened up to help businesses and homeowners. That's why the City of new Albany is updating its Stormwater master Plan, and inviting residents to give feedback on areas of concern, especially on days like [Monday] when there is lots of rainfall."
The city recently announced five drainage and stormwater projects, two of which are along Slate Run Road.
None of the projects include Silver Lake Drive. Residents there are concerned their small neighborhood won't be included in the soon-to-be updated stormwater master plan either.
"I'm truly thinking we're going to be missed... I was told months and months ago when I called the mayor's office that they were doing studies to see about putting stormwater drainage here, but when I asked for more information I did not get it," said Downs.
Downs, and other longtime residents say they've felt ignored for years.
"We have tried and we've tried, we've called and called," said Downs.
"We're just constantly ignored," said Missy.
But they hope this recent push by the city will be different.
"Just to see it on paper, a plan saying 'A year, two years we'll get this done,' but we haven't seen or heard anything," David said.
"I know city hall works slowly, but I'm not sure how long our property can handle the pace that they're moving at because we're all having more and more damage because of the water," Downs said.
The city survey for residents can be found by clicking here.
The City of New Albany is also hosting a public meeting where residents can provide input and feedback for the Stormwater master plan on Wednesday March 30 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at New Albany City Hall.
