LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — WDRB Media has promoted longtime Assistant News Director Jennifer Keeney to the newsroom’s top position.
In her new role as News Director, Keeney will lead news operations on all broadcast and digital platforms for the award-winning news department.
A longtime Louisville resident, Keeney has worked in journalism for 27 years in newsrooms in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Louisville.
She began her career at WDRB in 1998 as the weekend assignment editor. She became the first producer of Louisville’s first 4 p.m. newscast, when it launched in 2001, just days after the September 11 attacks.
Keeney was promoted to Assistant News Director in 2006, working alongside former News Director Barry Fulmer for more than 17 years. Under their leadership, WDRB News has grown to become the largest newsroom in Kentucky, expanding its broadcast and digital platforms.
“WDRB has a rich history of being one of the best news stations in the country, and Jennifer’s vision and strategy of continuing our dominance is exciting,” says WDRB President and General Manager Dale Woods. “She sees the opportunities of expanding our digital offerings, and will also oversee WDRB.com along with our mobile applications. Her strong leadership exhibits the core values of WDRB.”
During Keeney’s tenure at WDRB, she has won numerous awards, including three Edward R. Murrow awards and eight regional Emmy awards. She led the newsroom through some of the biggest events in our community including 23 years of Kentucky Derby coverage, producing four Thunder Over Louisville broadcasts on WDRB and leading the months-long coverage of the 2020 protests surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.
“It is rare in this profession to stay in one newsroom for so long. That speaks to what a special place this is,” Keeney says. “I started at WDRB in the newsroom’s entry-level position, and now I have the privilege of leading it. It is truly humbling to work alongside so many veteran and esteemed journalists. This team is exceptional and set me up for success. I’m excited to continue to provide great journalism while bringing new energy and creativity to the stories our viewers will see on air, online and on our OTT platforms.”
