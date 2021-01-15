LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone could wake up this weekend hundreds millions of dollars richer.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $750 million, and Powerball is at $640. The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night, and Powerball is Saturday.
And with totals like these, many people are anxious to get a ticket.
"I already bought tickets yesterday, and I'm going around to different stores buying tickets (today)," one woman told WDRB News on Friday while picking up Mega Millions tickets at a local Thorntons.
Chip Polston, senior vice president of communications for the Kentucky Lottery, said there's a lot of interest in these jackpots.
"These are some pretty big runs," he said. "(People are) searching for good news. They're searching for a fun news story that doesn't deal with political violence or a pandemic. "
Polston said there hasn't been a Mega Millions top prize winner since September, when winning numbers came from Wisconsin. Also in September, someone in New York won the Powerball. Since then, he said there haven't been any top prize winners, and the money in those jackpots keeps growing.
"It seems impossible, but somebody will win this," Polston said.
He said the odds of winning Mega Millions or Powerball are both about one-in-300 million.
However, there are people who do win the lottery. Polston said those he's met with tell him the best things they've done with the money are create new experiences they never thought they'd get and help other people.
Polston said winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location, then call 877-789-4532 to speak with lottery officials.
