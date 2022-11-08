LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing.
One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according to Kentucky Lottery officials. Those winners matched four numbers and the Powerball.
The $100,000 winner added the Power Play option to their ticket for an additional $1 per play to multiply the prize. The Power Play number drawn was 2. The retail locations that sold the winning tickets will be announced once the lottery officials complete required security checks.
Once again the winning Powerball numbers are:
10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10
"This jackpot was quite a run," said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville in a written statement. "And while a Kentucky Lottery player won’t claim the top prize, the Commonwealth still wins. All lottery sales in Kentucky benefit college students through grants and scholarships, and our retailers earn commissions on sales as well, so it’s a win-win. Thank you to the citizens of Kentucky who have contributed to this most recent jackpot run. And don’t forget to check your ticket to see if you are winner of one of the eight other cash prizes available in the Powerball game."
All winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
