LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at the Kentucky Lottery are waiting for the latest winner of its "Lucky For Life" drawing.
According to a news release, one player matched the first five numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball, in Thursday night's Lucky For Life drawing, winning the game's second prize of a guaranteed $25,000 a year for life.
The ticket was sold at the Southgate Kroger store at 5001 Mud Lane in Louisville.
The winning numbers for the Thursday Lucky for Life drawing were:
2 – 4 – 17 – 30 – 31 with a Lucky Ball of 15
Lottery officials are standing by and waiting for the winner, who has 180 days from Jan. 3 to cash their ticket.
The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket immediately and bring it to the lottery's offices at 1011 West Main Street to claim the prize.
Any "for life" prizes in the game have a minimum 20-year payment, and prizes would become part of a winner's estate if they passed away during the initial 20 years.
