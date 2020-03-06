LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville is $148,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in Lyndon on Thursday night.
The winner of the ticket, who has not came forward yet, purchased a Cash Fast Play jackpot ticket at Sal's Pizza on Lyndon Lane on March 5.
There are four different price points to play on the Fast Play game, according to lottery officials. The winner bought a $10 50X ticket and won 100% of the of the jackpot: $148,059.
Sal’s Pizza will receive a $1,480 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
