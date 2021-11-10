LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 18th annual Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory live auction will take place this weekend, giving bidders an opportunity to purchase items part of professional baseball's long history.
The Hunt Auction begins Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. with in-person attendance welcomed.
Derek Jeter will also be presented with the 2021 Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Living Legend Award at a ticketed event on Friday, Nov. 12.
Ticket packages, including Derek Jeter signed items, are available online.
Highlights of this year's auction includes a 1938 Lou Gehrig professional model baseball bat with a rare "small signature" stamping variant, which is expected to fetch at least $500,000 at auction. A 1954 Ted Williams Boston Red Sox professional model road jersey is an estimated pre-auction value of between $75,000 and $150,000.
There will also be several other private collections offered at the auction. This includes historic baseball game used jerseys, bats and vintage photography. To see the entire catalogue, click here.
Additional auction highlights:
- Hank Greenberg professional model baseball bat c.1939-41 (Est. $50,000-$75,000)
- 1885 Brooklyn Base Ball Club Imperial cabinet photograph (Est. $10,000-$20,000)
- 1913 Bob Shawkey Philadelphia Athletics World Championship pocket watch (Est. $15,000-$25,000)
- 1937 Leo Durocher St. Louis Cardinals professional model home jersey (Est. $10,000-$20,000)
- 1978 Willie Stargell Pittsburgh Pirates professional model alternate jersey (Est $15,000-$25,000)
- Scarce 1894 Zimmer’s Base Ball Game (Est. $20,000-$30,000)
- 1910 Christy Mathewson autographed handwritten letter (Est. $25,000-$50,000)
- 1996 Derek Jeter autographed rookie era professional model baseball bat (Est. $20,000-$30,000)
- 1914 Cracker Jack Shoeless Joe Jackson (Est. $15,000-$25,000)
Appraisal Fair (Free)
A free appraisal fair is scheduled at Slugger Museum on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday Nov. 12. The public can bring items to show experts from Hunt Auctions to see what they are worth. The appraisal fair is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.