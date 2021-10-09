LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some dedicated Louisville City FC fans got into some competition of their own bright and early on game day.
The LouCity Tailgater's annual "Great Smoke Off" tradition began during the team's second year of play in 2016.
Cooks will start up their smokers around 5 a.m., so it's ready in time before the game. This year, three people competed and about 30 fans tried and voted for their favorite meat.
LouCity Tailgaters were excited to host the competition at Lynn Family Stadium for the first time since the stadium opened in 2020.
It was postponed last year due to COVID-19 and they got to see just how much the event has developed now since it first started in 2016.
"You know, it's kind of escalated since then. Everyone's kind of getting bigger and bigger equipment, changing their recipe up, trying different techniques to come in and win this thing even though it's a small competition," said John Richardson with the LouCity Tailgaters.
Organizers hope more people will join in next year. People can keep up with future events by joining the tailgater's Facebook group.
The group will also have a chili cook-off for the last home game of the season on Oct. 23 against Memphis 901 FC.
