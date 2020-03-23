LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville's Louder than Life is adding a fourth night and Metallica to its lineup this fall.
Metallica announced in February that it would no longer perform at Louder Than Life because lead signer James Hetfield was undergoing rehab. The rock band will now headline Thursday night of Louder Than Life.
The full lineup of the music festival has not been released yet. Organizers said they have arranged for several of the bands that were scheduled to perform at Sonic, Epicenter and Rockville musical festivals to play at Louder than Life now. Those music festivals were canceled due to the coronavius outbreak.
"We simply couldn't accept that after all we've gone through together this year that there would be no Metallica performance East of the Mississippi. And Metallica agrees," Louder than Life officials said in a statement released Monday.
All current festival passholders to Louder Than Life will be given the fourth day free. All payments on the layaway plan for tickets will also be deferred for a month during the "current financial climate," according to a news release. The festival is also offering new payment plans for passes. If you'd like to have a refund instead, you have that option until Friday.
Louder than Life is scheduled to take place Sept. 17-20 at the Highland Festival Grounds.
"While we don't know if this pandemic will end in time for Hometown Rising, Louder than Life, Bourbon & Beyond, rest assured that all passes will be refunded in the unfortunate event that any of these festivals are prevented from happening because of COVID-19," festival organizers said.
