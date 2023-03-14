LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set your alarms. The lineup for this year's Louder Than Life is being released Wednesday.
The four-day music festival lineup will be revealed at noon. It will include Pantera, who was already confirmed.
Louder Than Life runs Sept. 21-24 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. That's the weekend after Bourbon & Beyond, which runs Sept. 14-17. Its lineup was released last week.
Festival organizers said passes "will go fast" and are urging fans to create their "Front Gate" account in advance and login 15 minutes early on lineup release day to secure a spot to purchase tickets.
Event producer Danny Wimmer Presents said more than 170,000 attended Louder Than Life last year. Combined with Bourbon & Beyond the weekend before, the festivals created a roughly $33 million local economic impact in 2022.
Early bird passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now. "Exacta" passes are also available, which include general admission or VIP passes to both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Exacta passes start at $459.99, with $90.36 in fees per pass.
Weekend general admission passes start at $279.99, not including fees. VIP weekend passes start at $669.99, not including fees.
Single-day passes and other weekend options will be available starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Camping passes are already sold out.
For more information and to purchase passes, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.