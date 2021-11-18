LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville music festival Louder Than Life is up for a national award: Music Festival of the Year.
Music industry magazine Pollstar "recognizes and honors the most successful artists, executives, venues and events."
Louder Than Life is included on a list of the country's premiere music festivals with more than 30,000 attendees. Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands are also on the list.
This is the first time Louder Than Life has been nominated. This year's festival had a record-setting crowd of 160,000 fans.
Winners for the Pollstar Awards will be announced in February.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.