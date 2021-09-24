LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louder than Life vendor was discovered unresponsive overnight by a staff member and EMS confirmed the death as an apparent overdose, according to Louder than Life producers Danny Wimmer Presents.
The contract vendor was found unresponsive in a working zone.
Thursday was the first day of the popular rock festival in Louisville and it'll run through this week at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
"The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible," Danny Wimmer Presents said in a statement.
Related Stories:
- Big crowds make for 'amazing atmosphere' as Louder Than Life kicks off in Louisville
- Mudvayne pulls out of Louder Than Life due to positive COVID-19 tests
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.