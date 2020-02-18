LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local hot chicken and barbecue restaurant is adding a second location in Louisville.
Louie's Hot Chicken and Barbecue is opening in the former City Cafe on West Broadway Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Owner Justin Schoenbaechler opened the first location on Poplar Level Road two years ago.
"The Poplar Level location is more of a grab and go kind of place. Everything is boxed in to-go boxes. But here we wanted a more of a sit-down lunch kind of vibe to that," Schoenbaechler said.
He said the downtown location also has more space, which allows him to expand the menu to include ribs now. Louie's Hot Chicken and Barbecue will open at 11 a.m. on weekdays for lunch.
