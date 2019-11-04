LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group from Louisiana has joined the search for a Louisville mother who disappeared months ago.
Andrea Knabel has been missing since August. Her family says they last saw her at her mother's house after an argument with her sister.
On Nov. 3, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue -- a professional K-9 unit out of Louisiana -- arrived in Louisville to begin helping with the search. The group searched most of Sunday afternoon, and started again around 9:30 Monday morning.
The Finding Andrea Facebook page says the group is funded solely by donations, and is working together with the family's private investigator, Tracy Leonard, who recently received tips that Knabel was spotted at the Youngstown Shopping Center on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to Knabel.
If you think you have seen her, you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD or Tracy Leonard at 502-618-9337.
