LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's spike in violent crime gained attention from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The DOJ named Louisville as one of 10 cities participating in a national public safety partnership. The purpose of the partnership is to reduce violence in areas with elevated crime rates that far exceed the national average.
Louisville has seen more than 150 murders so far this year and is on track to break a homicide record for the second year in a row.
The program includes coordinated training and technical assistance among other resources. Cities participating in the partnership include: Antioch, California; Aurora, Colorado; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Gary, Indiana; North Charleston/Charleston, South Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Richmond, Virginia; and Shreveport, Louisiana.
"Violence -- gun violence in particular -- has taken a heavy toll on communities across the country, and its impact has been felt most deeply in neighborhoods where resources have always been scarce and justice has historically been elusive," said Amy L. Solomon, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Office of Justice Programs in a release.
After decades of falling crime rates, statistics show that in many cities across the county, violent crime increased in 2020. To address the increase in violence, specifically gun violence, Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2021 announced the Department's new Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime.
Cities must apply to participate, and to be considered for selection, a city must have levels of violence that far exceed the national average. The cities must also demonstrate a commitment to reducing crime and enhancing community engagement.
