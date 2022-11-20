LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman from Louisville was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on New Cut Road on Nov. 15.
Louisville Metro Police said Eric Johnson, 45, was arrested after a two-vehicle crash and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Police said Johnson caused the crash by traveling the opposite direction on New Cut Road, near Kenwood Road, in the left lanes.
According to court documents, witnesses told officers at the scene a Lexus traveling southbound lost control and hit the center raised median. It then slid across the median and into the left lane of northbound traffic, crashing into a Kia.
Haley Hines, who was a passenger in the Kia, died at the scene of the crash.
The woman driving the Kia and a male passenger were both taken to University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive. But police said the driver of the Kia has a brain bleed.
When questioned at the scene, Johnson said he remembered driving southbound but "doesn't know what happened" after that. According to the arrest report, the detective interviewing Johnson said his eyes were bloodshot and he "could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person."
Johnson was unable to follow directions during a field sobriety test and stopped cooperating with police. Officers at the scene said they found "a large plastic Subway cup shoved under his vehicle."
