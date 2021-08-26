LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third grade runner at a Louisville school has become a symbol of compassion after she lent a helping hand to a fellow runner in pain.
On Monday, Holy Cross had its annual Cross Country meet.
St. Edward Athletic Ministry shared images on social media of Josie and Violet, two runners.
In the post, it says during the elementary meet, Josie from Notre Dame Academy was running with a broken arm and was falling back in the pack, struggling in the 90-degree heat.
Then, Violet, a 3rd grader at St. Edward, noticed her falling back -- and made up her mind that she wasn't going to run alone.
She went to Josie and held her hand -- and they finished the race together.
People watching say this was the best example of what youth sports should be about.
"There are so many remarkable things about this that I could type for an hour," the author of the post wrote. "However, I'll leave you with this. Kids are absolutely amazing and if us adults would just back up a little sometimes and watch, we may learn something."
