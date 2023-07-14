LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Watching 3-year-old Samir Burrus energetic, happy and healthy fills his family with gratitude.
On Thursday, Tiffany Burrus took her kids to the pool at their apartment complex. They had been asking to go all week, she said.
But as she was passing out popsicles to all the other kids at the pool, Samir slipped away to get in the water without her knowing.
"There was a neighbor in the pool, and she was walking to get her baby a popsicle, walking across the pool water, she felt something," Burrus said Friday. "And it was him. She was like 'The baby!'"
Before she knew it, Burrus saw her son being pulled out from the water.
"She was pulling him out of the water, I jumped up and grabbed him," Burrus said. "His body was just limp. I laid him on the ground. I did a few chest compressions, but I blanked out. I panicked, kind of. It was scary."
Without skipping a beat, Samir's 9-year-old brother, Savion, ran into to help.
"I was like 'Please don't die on me!'" Savion said. "It was the scariest thing of my life."
Savion and others — including a lifeguard and nurse — took turns performing CPR before EMS arrived. Samir eventually regained consciousness.
Burrus never guessed the CPR lesson she once gave Savion would be a tool he'd use to help save his little brother's life.
"I taught him (CPR) briefly, but it stuck with him and he jumped right in," Burrus said. "I couldn't believe it."
Now, a day later, Samir is already home from the hospital, playing at his grandmother's house.
"Being proactive and doing the chest compressions, doctors said that's what saved him," Burrus said. "They said they've never seen a kid recover so fast ... come out of the hospital in less than 24 hours."
The boys' grandmother, Sherricia Burrus, is so proud of Savion and thankful they avoided tragedy.
"That's a real hero in my eyes," she said. "To jump in when his momma got to her weakest moment and to remember everything she taught him, that's big."
The family is overjoyed Samir is alive and well thanks in part to his big brother stepping in.
"Drowning just sounds final," Sherricia Burrus said. "And I'm just thankful it wasn't final."
