LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local community activist is concerned about a record number of shootings for the month of July. According to Christopher 2X, there were 23 homicides and 79 non-fatal shootings, citing data from LMPD's Homicide unit.
Anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X said, "We've had two months in a row of record-breaking numbers of people getting shot."
2X said in June, LMPD reported 70 non-fatal shootings and 11 homicides.
"It's unbelievable that July was even worse than June," 2X said. "More than 20 homicides in a month is mind blowing."
2X works to track the number of criminal shootings and homicides to draw attention to local gun violence. He says the recent influx in gun violence is especially troubling amid the pandemic and civil unrest throughout the city.
"Gun violence is devastating to families and kids left behind," 2X said. "Kids can suffer from long-term impacts, including putting them behind in school and setting them back in life."
His organization, Game Changers, provides guidance and support to those impacted by gun violence.
