LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conflict in Louisville on Sunday over conflict in Venezuela.
Several Louisville activism groups held a rally at the Big Four Bridge, expressing opposition to U.S. intervention in Venezuela, but they were met with counter-protesters, who believe intervention is needed.
Venezuela is facing political turmoil and economic collapse, leading to street protests and clashes.
Some believe U.S. intervention will make things worse.
"If you look at every instance that the United States has intervened in the last 100 years, it's always been about some issue of power that United States has over others and this is no different, it's not about the Venezuelan people," said David Horvath, with Kentucky Interfaith Taskforce.
But others believe people will die without international aid.
"It is not a political issue, it's not right or left," native Venezuelan Yokonda Byrd said. "It's humanitarian help because there's no medicines, there's no food."
The U.S. has donated more than 220 tons of humanitarian aid like food, water and medicine, but right now, officials are closing borders and refusing to accept the donations.
