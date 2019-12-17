LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a day of pampering for some special adults.
About two dozen clients from the Harbor House of Louisville spent the day being treated to a day of pampering after an invitation from the owner of the Louisville Beauty Academy on Bardstown Road.
"I'm getting my nails done, and I am going to get some makeup done on my face," said Lisa Hopkins, a Harbor House client.
The Harbor House is a nonprofit, certified training and development center for adults with developmental and physical disabilities. Terri Thomas, chief program officer at Harbor House, said there has been a lot of excitement at the Harbor House leading up to this week's visit.
"For the last couple of weeks, they've been saying, 'When are we going to the beauty school? When are we going to the beauty school?'" Thomas said. "Like everyone else, they love feeling beautiful. To be able to get their makeup on, to be able to get their nails done, manicures, pedicures, it's absolutely wonderful."