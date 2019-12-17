LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a day of pampering for some special adults.

About two dozen clients from the Harbor House of Louisville spent the day being treated to a day of pampering after an invitation from the owner of the Louisville Beauty Academy on Bardstown Road.

"I'm getting my nails done, and I am going to get some makeup done on my face," said Lisa Hopkins, a Harbor House client.

The Harbor House is a nonprofit, certified training and development center for adults with developmental and physical disabilities. Terri Thomas, chief program officer at Harbor House, said there has been a lot of excitement at the Harbor House leading up to this week's visit.

"For the last couple of weeks, they've been saying, 'When are we going to the beauty school? When are we going to the beauty school?'" Thomas said. "Like everyone else, they love feeling beautiful. To be able to get their makeup on, to be able to get their nails done, manicures, pedicures, it's absolutely wonderful."

Billie Drury, an instructor at the Louisville Beauty Academy, said the students have been just as excited as the Harbor House guests.
 
"They've all just smiled and really enjoyed themselves," Drury said. "(The students) have looked forward to this for weeks."
 
From manicures to facials and makeup, some of the ladies were treated to the works. Hopkins enjoys getting all dolled up and said the timing was perfect.
 
"I'm going to a Christmas party Friday," she said. "They probably won't recognize me with with everything being done." 
 
It was their first visit to the beauty academy, but they all enjoyed being pampered and hope it's not the last visit.
 
"Once I get dressed up in my fancy clothes, I'm like, 'Hey, look at me!'" Hopkins said.  
 
