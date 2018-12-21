LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville announced a lofty goal Friday that includes making massive cuts.
It's joining other cities around the world in hopes of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by the year 2050.
Greenhouse gases get trapped in the atmosphere, causing warming and leading to climate change.
The city encourages everyone to pitch in to reduce energy use by doing simple things like turning off lights that aren't in use and powering down computers.
City leaders are taking steps like driving cleaner vehicles, including hybrids and electric models.
"We're trying to promote an infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, because that's an important thing when you're trying to promote electric vehicles," said Maria Koetter, director of Louisville Metro Sustainability. "People need to know there are charging areas nearby so their cars don't die."
The city hopes to get more input on how to reach the goal by putting out a survey and holding public meetings.
