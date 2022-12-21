LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mix of bad weather and traveling just before Christmas this weekend will likely cause some problems for those flying.
The Muhammad Ali International Airport's snow team is working to keep runways clear. But it's up to airlines to decide if flights will be delayed or canceled.
An airport spokesperson says because of the upcoming forecast, some delays may come sooner rather than later.
"I would anticipate, especially for flights going out early morning Friday, you might start seeing some of those impacts and possible delays or even cancellations starting Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening," Director of Public Relations Natalie Chaudoin said.
The airport suggests keeping a close eye on your flight status and having an alternative plan made in advance.
The airport terminal before the security checkpoint is open 24/7.
