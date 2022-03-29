LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring Break season is here, and that means increased air traffic at Louisville's international airport.
At the end of this week, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport expects to see some of its highest travel numbers ever for Spring Break.
That also means travelers will likely experience longer wait times, which will take place at check-in stations, security checkpoints and boarding gates. Airport officials project that these delays will run from Thursday, March 31, through Monday, April 4, when they expect 35,000 people to come through the airport.
Officials say Florida is by far the Number One destination for Louisville travelers during Spring Break.
Currently, 2019 holds the record for the highest number of Spring Break travelers coming through the airport, but officials say this year could surpass that record, with the airport's eight airlines already reporting that 99% of their seats are filled.
"It's fantastic to see the terminal so busy again, to see our flights full again and to see the flights we've added filling up," said Anthony Gilmer, director of marketing and air service development for the airport. "So it's excellent to be in a better place than we were pre-pandemic, from a traffic perspective."
Some tips for traveling during spring break:
- Check in for your flight online from home.
- Know the airline's luggage restrictions.
- Be prepared to pull out liquids at the TSA checkpoint.
- Get to the airport about two hours before your flight.
- If you plan to drive to the airport and leave your car, the airport recommends avoiding the garage, as it's already full.
- Review the airport's website for parking options and restrictions before your trip.
