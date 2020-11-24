LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 cases soar, many people are deciding to soar through the air as well in spite of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against travel.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said its currently seeing passenger totals of about 40% of pre-pandemic heights, but there has been some increase with Thanksgiving just days away.
"We are seeing a little uptick," Said Darrell Watson, vice president of strategy and innovation for Louisville's airport. "We don't have final numbers, obviously, but Tuesday and Wednesday is usually our busiest outbound day, and Sunday is our biggest incoming day back into Louisville."
Nationwide, numbers reflect the uptick. According to the Transportation Security Administration, there was a 7.1% increase in passengers being screened at airports nationwide from Nov. 15-22. Still, that remains a far cry from pre-pandemic numbers when there were 2,321,546 passengers screenings compared to 1,047,934 on Nov. 22.
Last week, the CDC pleaded with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.
Travel dipped to its lowest point in recent memory in April before travelers slowly began coming back to airports. During that time, airports greatly increased cleaning and protective measures from COVID-19.
"You're going to see plexiglass barriers at all the customer interaction points: airline counters, ticket counters," Watson said. "You'll be required to wear a mask. We have hand sanitizing stations located in and around the terminals."
You can find a full list of CDC travel recommendations here.
